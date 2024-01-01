Killeen residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Killeen residents is $48,898.00, and 13.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Killeen, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.8% of Killeen residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.7% have a high school degree but no more and 8.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 47.0% have at least some college education, 13.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Killeen residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Killeen, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Killeen.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Killeen, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Killeen residents.

Are these scholarships available for Killeen high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Killeen can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Killeen?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Killeen can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.