Cameron County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Cameron County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 51% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cameron County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 14,378 men and 13,114 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,574 men 10,042 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cameron County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cameron County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cameron County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cameron County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cameron County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Cameron County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Cameron County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cameron County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cameron County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.