Allen residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Allen residents is $104,132.00, and 52.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Allen, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

54.3% of Allen residents have a college degree or higher, while 13.1% have a high school degree but no more and 4.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.9% have at least some college education, 34.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 19.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Allen residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.4% of people living in Allen, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Allen.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Allen, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Allen residents.

Are these scholarships available for Allen high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Allen can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Allen?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Allen can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.