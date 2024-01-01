Frisco residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Frisco residents is $120,701.00, and 59.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Frisco, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

60.2% of Frisco residents have a college degree or higher, while 10.2% have a high school degree but no more and 4.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.3% have at least some college education, 37.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 22.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Frisco residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.3% of people living in Frisco, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 7.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Frisco.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Frisco, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Frisco residents.

Are these scholarships available for Frisco high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Frisco can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Frisco?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Frisco can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.