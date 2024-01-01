McKinney residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for McKinney residents is $87,608.00, and 43.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of McKinney, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

45.2% of McKinney residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.0% have a high school degree but no more and 7.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.0% have at least some college education, 30.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of McKinney residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.5% of people living in McKinney, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in McKinney.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for McKinney, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to McKinney residents.

Are these scholarships available for McKinney high school students?

Yes, all high school students in McKinney can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in McKinney?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in McKinney can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.