Carrollton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Carrollton residents is $73,218.00, and 34.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Carrollton, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.2% of Carrollton residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.9% have a high school degree but no more and 14.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.8% have at least some college education, 26.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Carrollton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Carrollton, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Carrollton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Carrollton, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Carrollton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Carrollton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Carrollton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Carrollton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Carrollton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.