Lewisville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lewisville residents is $59,964.00, and 23.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lewisville, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.3% of Lewisville residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.3% have a high school degree but no more and 13.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 23.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lewisville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Lewisville, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lewisville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lewisville, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Lewisville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lewisville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lewisville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lewisville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lewisville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.