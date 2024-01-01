El Paso residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for El Paso residents is $44,431.00, and 16.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of El Paso, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.1% of El Paso residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.6% have a high school degree but no more and 21.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.3% have at least some college education, 16.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of El Paso residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.2% of people living in El Paso, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in El Paso.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for El Paso, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to El Paso residents.

Are these scholarships available for El Paso high school students?

Yes, all high school students in El Paso can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in El Paso?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in El Paso can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.