Galveston County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Galveston County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 49% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Galveston County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 8,154 men and 8,709 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,856 men 8,393 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Galveston County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Galveston County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Galveston County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Galveston County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Galveston County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Galveston County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Galveston County?

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in Galveston County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Galveston County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Galveston for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Galveston County?

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in Galveston County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Galveston County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Galveston County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Galveston County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.