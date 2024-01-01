League City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for League City residents is $100,996.00, and 50.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of League City, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

44.4% of League City residents have a college degree or higher, while 18.5% have a high school degree but no more and 4.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.8% have at least some college education, 28.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of League City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.4% of people living in League City, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in League City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for League City, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to League City residents.

Are these scholarships available for League City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in League City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in League City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in League City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.