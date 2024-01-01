Hunt County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Hunt County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hunt County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,206 men and 2,365 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,649 men 2,471 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hunt County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hunt County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hunt County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hunt County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hunt County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Hunt County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Hunt County?

Do I need to be a resident of Hunt County to apply to these scholarships?

