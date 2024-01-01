Beaumont residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Beaumont residents is $45,268.00, and 18.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Beaumont, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.3% of Beaumont residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.0% have a high school degree but no more and 14.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.4% have at least some college education, 15.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Beaumont residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Beaumont, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Beaumont.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Beaumont, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Beaumont residents.

Are these scholarships available for Beaumont high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Beaumont can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Beaumont?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Beaumont can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.