2024 Kaufman County Scholarships

Kaufman County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 26% of Kaufman County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kaufman County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 3,000 men and 2,911 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,766 men 2,177 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kaufman County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kaufman County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kaufman County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kaufman County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kaufman County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Kaufman County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kaufman County?

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in Kaufman County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kaufman County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kaufman for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kaufman County?

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in Kaufman County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kaufman County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kaufman County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kaufman County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Kaufman Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Kaufman
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Kaufman
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Kaufman
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Kaufman
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Franklin Lindsay Loan
Sponsor:
Franklin Lindsay Student Aid Fund
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen and a Texas resident attending a college or university full time in Texas and have a minimum 2.0 GPA (undergraduate) or a minimum 3.0 GPA (graduate). Selection is based upon academics. Financial need may be considered.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
Desk and Derrick Educational Trust Scholarship
Sponsor:
Desk and Derrick Educational Trust
Applicant must be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student with a minimum 3.2 GPA who is pursuing a degree in a major field of study related to qualifying for full-time employment (in the petroleum, energy, or allied industries). Financial need required.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion, Department of Texas
Applicant must be a Texas resident, current high school student, be sponsored by an American Legion post, and compete in the state oratorical contest.
Deadline:
November
$1,000.00
Pepsi USBC Youth Bowling Championships
Sponsor:
United States Bowling Congress (USBC)
Applicant must be a member of a USBC local league and qualify through a competition within their state.
Deadline:
October 1
-
President's Achievement Scholarship - Tier 3
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must demonstrate an ability to overcome academic and socioeconomic adversity, be a Texas resident, and a graduate of a Texas high school.
Deadline:
December 1
$1,000.00
President's Achievement Scholarship - Tier 2
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must be a Texas resident, graduate from a Texas high school, and demonstrate the ability to overcome academic and socioeconomic adversity.
Deadline:
December 1
$2,000.00
Larry Temple Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Preference is given to an applicant majoring in liberal arts, fine arts, or social work, and to Texas residents.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
Texas Excellence Award
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must rank in top 5% of their secondary class.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
President's Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must have scored a minimum 1300 on the SAT (critical reading and math, with at least 600 in each), a 30 on the ACT (English and math, with a minimum 27 in each).
Deadline:
December
$5,000.00
Lechner and McFadden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must have scored a minimum 1300 on the SAT (critical reading and math, with a minimum score of 600 in each) or minimum ACT score of 30 (English and math, with a minimum 27 in each).
Deadline:
December
$2,500.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must be a National Merit finalist listing Texas A&M University as their first-choice college and not already be sponsored by National Merit Scholarship Corporation or a corporation.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
University Scholars
Sponsor:
Texas State University - San Marcos
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student.
Deadline:
December 15
$3,500.00
Greater San Antonio Builders Association/National Association of Home Builders Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Texas at San Antonio
Applicant must be a Texas resident.
Deadline:
November 1, July 1
$1,000.00
