Kaufman County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 26% of Kaufman County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kaufman County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 3,000 men and 2,911 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,766 men 2,177 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kaufman County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kaufman County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kaufman County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kaufman County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kaufman County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Kaufman County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kaufman County?

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in Kaufman County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kaufman County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kaufman for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kaufman County?

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in Kaufman County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kaufman County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kaufman County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kaufman County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.