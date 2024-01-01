Lubbock County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 13% of Lubbock County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 40% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lubbock County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 6,623 men and 6,674 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 16,816 men 15,517 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lubbock County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lubbock County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lubbock County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lubbock County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lubbock County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Lubbock County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in Lubbock County.

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in Lubbock County.

Do I need to be a resident of Lubbock County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lubbock County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lubbock County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.