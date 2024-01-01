McLennan County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 93% of McLennan County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that McLennan County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 7,003 men and 6,069 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,027 men 14,211 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to McLennan County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. McLennan County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to McLennan County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for McLennan County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for McLennan County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to McLennan County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in McLennan County?

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in McLennan County. In addition, we encourage current college students in McLennan County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in McLennan for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in McLennan County?

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in McLennan County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of McLennan County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for McLennan County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to McLennan County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.