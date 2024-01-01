Corpus Christi residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Corpus Christi residents is $53,626.00, and 22.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Corpus Christi, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

21.5% of Corpus Christi residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.0% have a high school degree but no more and 17.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.2% have at least some college education, 13.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Corpus Christi residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Corpus Christi, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Corpus Christi.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Corpus Christi, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Corpus Christi residents.

Are these scholarships available for Corpus Christi high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Corpus Christi can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Corpus Christi?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Corpus Christi can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.