Smith County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 93% of Smith County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 35% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Smith County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 5,566 men and 5,425 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,514 men 6,804 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Smith County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Smith County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Smith County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Smith County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Smith County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Smith County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Smith County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Smith County?

Do I need to be a resident of Smith County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Smith County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Smith County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.