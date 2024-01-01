Tyler residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tyler residents is $46,463.00, and 18.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tyler, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.6% of Tyler residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.5% have a high school degree but no more and 16.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.4% have at least some college education, 18.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tyler residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.1% of people living in Tyler, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tyler.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tyler, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Tyler residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tyler high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tyler can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tyler?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tyler can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.