Abilene residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Abilene residents is $46,093.00, and 17.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Abilene, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

22.1% of Abilene residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.2% have a high school degree but no more and 15.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 14.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Abilene residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Abilene, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Abilene.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Abilene, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Abilene residents.

Are these scholarships available for Abilene high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Abilene can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Abilene?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Abilene can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.