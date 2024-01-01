Austin residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Austin residents is $63,717.00, and 30.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Austin, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

49.0% of Austin residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.3% have a high school degree but no more and 11.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.3% have at least some college education, 30.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Austin residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.2% of people living in Austin, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Austin.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Austin, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Austin residents.

Are these scholarships available for Austin high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Austin can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Austin?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Austin can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.