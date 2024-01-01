Sign Up
2024 Laredo Scholarships

Laredo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Laredo residents is $41,302.00, and 16.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Laredo, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.0% of Laredo residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.0% have a high school degree but no more and 32.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.8% have at least some college education, 12.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Laredo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 18.4% of people living in Laredo, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Laredo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Laredo, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Laredo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Laredo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Laredo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Laredo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Laredo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Franklin Lindsay Loan
Sponsor:
Franklin Lindsay Student Aid Fund
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen and a Texas resident attending a college or university full time in Texas and have a minimum 2.0 GPA (undergraduate) or a minimum 3.0 GPA (graduate). Selection is based upon academics. Financial need may be considered.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
Desk and Derrick Educational Trust Scholarship
Sponsor:
Desk and Derrick Educational Trust
Applicant must be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student with a minimum 3.2 GPA who is pursuing a degree in a major field of study related to qualifying for full-time employment (in the petroleum, energy, or allied industries). Financial need required.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion, Department of Texas
Applicant must be a Texas resident, current high school student, be sponsored by an American Legion post, and compete in the state oratorical contest.
Deadline:
November
$1,000.00
Pepsi USBC Youth Bowling Championships
Sponsor:
United States Bowling Congress (USBC)
Applicant must be a member of a USBC local league and qualify through a competition within their state.
Deadline:
October 1
-
President's Achievement Scholarship - Tier 3
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must demonstrate an ability to overcome academic and socioeconomic adversity, be a Texas resident, and a graduate of a Texas high school.
Deadline:
December 1
$1,000.00
President's Achievement Scholarship - Tier 2
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must be a Texas resident, graduate from a Texas high school, and demonstrate the ability to overcome academic and socioeconomic adversity.
Deadline:
December 1
$2,000.00
Larry Temple Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Preference is given to an applicant majoring in liberal arts, fine arts, or social work, and to Texas residents.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
Texas Excellence Award
Sponsor:
University of Texas at Austin
Applicant must rank in top 5% of their secondary class.
Deadline:
December 1
$7,000.00
President's Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must have scored a minimum 1300 on the SAT (critical reading and math, with at least 600 in each), a 30 on the ACT (English and math, with a minimum 27 in each).
Deadline:
December
$5,000.00
Lechner and McFadden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must have scored a minimum 1300 on the SAT (critical reading and math, with a minimum score of 600 in each) or minimum ACT score of 30 (English and math, with a minimum 27 in each).
Deadline:
December
$2,500.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
Texas A&M University--College Station
Applicant must be a National Merit finalist listing Texas A&M University as their first-choice college and not already be sponsored by National Merit Scholarship Corporation or a corporation.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
University Scholars
Sponsor:
Texas State University - San Marcos
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student.
Deadline:
December 15
$3,500.00
Greater San Antonio Builders Association/National Association of Home Builders Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Texas at San Antonio
Applicant must be a Texas resident.
Deadline:
November 1, July 1
$1,000.00
