Round Rock residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Round Rock residents is $76,295.00, and 34.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Round Rock, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

39.6% of Round Rock residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.0% have a high school degree but no more and 7.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.5% have at least some college education, 27.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Round Rock residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.2% of people living in Round Rock, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Round Rock.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Round Rock, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Round Rock residents.

Are these scholarships available for Round Rock high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Round Rock can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Round Rock?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Round Rock can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.