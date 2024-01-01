Augusta County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Augusta County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Augusta County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 2,023 men and 1,845 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 883 men 1,274 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Augusta County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Augusta County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Augusta County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Augusta County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Augusta County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Augusta County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Augusta County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Augusta County?

Do I need to be a resident of Augusta County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Augusta County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Augusta County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.