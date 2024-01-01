Lynchburg County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 46% of Lynchburg County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lynchburg County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,515 men and 1,483 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,786 men 6,334 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lynchburg County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lynchburg County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lynchburg County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lynchburg County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lynchburg County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Lynchburg County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Lynchburg County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Lynchburg County?

Do I need to be a resident of Lynchburg County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lynchburg County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lynchburg County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.