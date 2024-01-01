Vancouver residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Vancouver residents is $55,593.00, and 21.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Vancouver, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.3% of Vancouver residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.0% have a high school degree but no more and 9.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 38.0% have at least some college education, 18.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Vancouver residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.9% of people living in Vancouver, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Vancouver.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Vancouver, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Vancouver residents.

Are these scholarships available for Vancouver high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Vancouver can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Vancouver?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Vancouver can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.