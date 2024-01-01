Bellevue residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Bellevue residents is $105,402.00, and 53.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Bellevue, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

65.5% of Bellevue residents have a college degree or higher, while 10.2% have a high school degree but no more and 5.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.3% have at least some college education, 36.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 28.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Bellevue residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.0% of people living in Bellevue, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Bellevue.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bellevue, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Bellevue residents.

Are these scholarships available for Bellevue high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Bellevue can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Bellevue?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Bellevue can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.