2024 Kent Scholarships

Kent residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Kent residents is $64,573.00, and 29.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Kent, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.7% of Kent residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.0% have a high school degree but no more and 14.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.8% have at least some college education, 17.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Kent residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.7% of people living in Kent, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Kent.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kent, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Kent residents.

Are these scholarships available for Kent high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Kent can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Kent?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Kent can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Donald H. Cole Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a student in the Master's Business Administration program.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
Patrick L. Monahan Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must demonstrate promise of significant professional contributions.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
U.S. Bank Minority Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a declared major in a College of Business and Economics program, have a permanent residence in a community served by U.S. Bank, and demonstrate strong academic merit and potential. Applicant must be an African-American, Native American, Hispanic-American, or Asian/Pacific Islander.
Deadline:
April 8
$2,000.00
Presser Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be nominated by the music department faculty.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
State Need Grant
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must be a Washington state resident who has a family income of equal or less than 70% of the state median (see Family Income Chart on sponsor's site). Applicant must be pursuing a first bachelor's degree, certificate, or associate's degree, enrolled with a minimum of three credits. FAFSA is required....
Deadline:
None
$10,868.00
American Indian Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must have close social and cultural ties to an in-state American Indian tribe or an American Indian community in Washington State. Applicant must be a Washington State resident who is enrolled as a full-time student at an eligible Washington college or university by the fall term of the award year....
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Trustees Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Deadline:
March 1
$12,000.00
Regent's Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must be a full-time, African-American, Hispanic, or Native American undergraduate. Selection based upon financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$13,000.00
Sullivan Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must have demonstrated scholastic potential and leadership skills.
Deadline:
November 15
$29,175.00
Cultural Diversity Award
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new or current student who is able to demonstrate the capacity to assist the college in achieving its commitment to cultural diversity.
Deadline:
February 1
-
First People's Scholarship
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new student of color (African-American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American) entering in the fall quarter as a full-time undergraduate student. Scholarship will be awarded to students who have distinguished themselves in a wide range of areas such as high academic achievement, community service, music, art, journalism, science, etc....
Deadline:
March 1 (admission deadline)
-
Army ROTC Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pacific Lutheran University
Deadline:
November 15
-
Steven Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
Applicant must be studying engineering. Preference given to students attending West Virginia University Institute of Technology or West Virginia University. Minimum 2.5 GPA and composite ACT score of 20 required.
Deadline:
January 15
$500.00
