Renton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Renton residents is $70,661.00, and 32.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Renton, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.9% of Renton residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.6% have a high school degree but no more and 8.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 26.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Renton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.6% of people living in Renton, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Renton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Renton, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Renton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Renton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Renton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Renton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Renton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.