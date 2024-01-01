Seattle residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Seattle residents is $79,565.00, and 40.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Seattle, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

61.6% of Seattle residents have a college degree or higher, while 10.1% have a high school degree but no more and 5.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.4% have at least some college education, 35.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 25.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Seattle residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 8.4% of people living in Seattle, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Seattle.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Seattle, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Seattle residents.

Are these scholarships available for Seattle high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Seattle can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Seattle?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Seattle can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.