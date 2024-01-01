Lewis County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 28% of Lewis County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lewis County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 2,854 men and 1,797 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,055 men 1,334 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lewis County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lewis County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lewis County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lewis County residents.

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Lewis County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lewis County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lewis County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.