La Crosse County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 66% of La Crosse County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that La Crosse County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 3,034 men and 2,832 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,658 men 7,697 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to La Crosse County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. La Crosse County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to La Crosse County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for La Crosse County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for La Crosse County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to La Crosse County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in La Crosse County?

260 scholarships worth $814,008.00 are available for college students in La Crosse County. In addition, we encourage current college students in La Crosse County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in La Crosse for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in La Crosse County?

260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 are available for high school seniors in La Crosse County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of La Crosse County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for La Crosse County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to La Crosse County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.