Auburn University at Montgomery Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Auburn University at Montgomery.

For a more detailed breakdown of Auburn University at Montgomery admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
920.0 - 1060.0
ACT
19.0 - 23.0
GPA
3.35

Will you get into Auburn University at Montgomery?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Auburn University at Montgomery’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Auburn University at Montgomery

Is your high school GPA good enough for Auburn University at Montgomery?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Auburn University at Montgomery is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Auburn University at Montgomery is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into AUM with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

Will I get into AUM with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Auburn University at Montgomery

