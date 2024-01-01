Will you get into Augustana University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Augie.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Augie’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Augie Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Augie.
For a more detailed breakdown of Augustana University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for Augie?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Augie is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Augie is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Augie with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University
-
Will I get into Augie with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Augustana University