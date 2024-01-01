Will you get into Aurora University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Aurora University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Aurora University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Aurora University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Aurora University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Aurora University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 994.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Aurora University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Aurora University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Aurora University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.