Will you get into Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franklin College of Indiana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franklin College of Indiana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Franklin College of Indiana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franklin College of Indiana.

For a more detailed breakdown of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Franklin College of Indiana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franklin College of Indiana is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Franklin College of Indiana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.