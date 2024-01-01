Will you get into Aquinas College (MI)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into AQ.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for AQ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
AQ Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into AQ.
For a more detailed breakdown of Aquinas College (MI) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for AQ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at AQ is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and AQ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into AQ with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)
-
Will I get into AQ with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Aquinas College (MI)