Will you get into Aquinas College (MI)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into AQ.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for AQ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

AQ Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into AQ.

For a more detailed breakdown of Aquinas College (MI) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for AQ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at AQ is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and AQ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.