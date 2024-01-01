Will you get into Wheaton College ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wheaton College .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wheaton College ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wheaton College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wheaton College .
For a more detailed breakdown of Wheaton College admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1305.0
|Average ACT
|29.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wheaton College ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wheaton College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Wheaton College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College
Will I get into Wheaton College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Wheaton College