Austin College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Austin College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1185.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Austin College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Austin College is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
This is a solid GPA, and Austin College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Austin College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Austin College
Will I get into Austin College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Austin College