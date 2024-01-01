Will you get into Gonzaga University (GU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gonzaga University (GU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gonzaga University (GU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Gonzaga University (GU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gonzaga University (GU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Gonzaga University (GU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1190.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.78
Is your high school GPA good enough for Gonzaga University (GU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gonzaga University (GU) is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Gonzaga University (GU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)
Will I get into Gonzaga University (GU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Gonzaga University (GU)