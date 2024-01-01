Will you get into Gonzaga University (GU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gonzaga University (GU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gonzaga University (GU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gonzaga University (GU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gonzaga University (GU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Gonzaga University (GU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1190.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gonzaga University (GU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gonzaga University (GU) is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Gonzaga University (GU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.