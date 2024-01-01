Will you get into Biola University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Biola University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Biola University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Biola University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Biola University.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Biola University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Biola University is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and Biola University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.