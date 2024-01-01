Will you get into Biola University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Biola University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Biola University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Biola University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Biola University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Biola University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1110.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Biola University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Biola University is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Biola University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Biola University
-
Will I get into Biola University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Biola University