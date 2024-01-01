Will you get into Barclay College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Barclay College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Barclay College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Barclay College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Barclay College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Barclay College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.04

Is your high school GPA good enough for Barclay College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Barclay College is 3.04 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Barclay College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.