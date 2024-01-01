Will you get into Barton College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Barton College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Barton College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Barton College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Barton College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Barton College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.17
Is your high school GPA good enough for Barton College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Barton College is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Barton College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Barton College
-
Will I get into Barton College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Barton College