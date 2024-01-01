Will you get into Bridgewater College ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
BC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into BC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bridgewater College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1022.5
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for BC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at BC is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and BC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into BC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College
-
Will I get into BC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bridgewater College