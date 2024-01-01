Will you get into Bridgewater College ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

BC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into BC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bridgewater College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1022.5 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for BC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at BC is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and BC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.