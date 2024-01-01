Will you get into Florida Southern College (FSC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Southern.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Southern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Florida Southern Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Southern.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida Southern College (FSC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1140.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.76
Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Southern?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Southern is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida Southern is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)
Will I get into Florida Southern with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida Southern College (FSC)