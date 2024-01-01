Will you get into Florida Southern College (FSC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Southern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Southern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Florida Southern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Southern.

School Average Average SAT 1140.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Southern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Southern is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida Southern is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.