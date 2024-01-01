Will you get into Flagler College-St Augustine?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Flagler.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Flagler’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Flagler Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Flagler.
For a more detailed breakdown of Flagler College-St Augustine admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1054.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.53
Is your high school GPA good enough for Flagler?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Flagler is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Flagler is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine
-
Will I get into Flagler with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Flagler College-St Augustine