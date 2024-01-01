Will you get into Flagler College-St Augustine?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Flagler.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Flagler’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Flagler Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Flagler.

For a more detailed breakdown of Flagler College-St Augustine admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1054.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Flagler?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Flagler is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Flagler is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.