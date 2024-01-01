Will you get into Bay Path University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bay Path University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bay Path University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bay Path University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bay Path University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bay Path University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bay Path University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Bay Path University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.