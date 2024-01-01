Will you get into Champlain College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Champlain College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Champlain College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Champlain College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Champlain College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for Champlain College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Champlain College is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Champlain College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Champlain College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College
Will I get into Champlain College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Champlain College