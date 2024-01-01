Will you get into Champlain College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Champlain College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Champlain College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Champlain College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Champlain College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Champlain College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for Champlain College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Champlain College is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Champlain College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.