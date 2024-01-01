Will you get into Fairfield University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fairfield University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fairfield University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fairfield University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fairfield University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fairfield University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fairfield University is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Fairfield University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.