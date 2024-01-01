Will you get into Fairfield University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fairfield University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fairfield University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Fairfield University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fairfield University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for Fairfield University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fairfield University is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
This is a solid GPA, and Fairfield University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University
-
Will I get into Fairfield University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Fairfield University