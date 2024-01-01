Will you get into Bentley University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bentley.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bentley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bentley Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bentley.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bentley University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1235.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.79

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bentley?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bentley is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Bentley is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.