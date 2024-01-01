Will you get into Bentley University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bentley.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bentley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bentley Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bentley.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bentley University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1235.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|3.79
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bentley?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bentley is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Bentley is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University
-
Will I get into Bentley with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bentley University