Berklee College of Music Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Berklee College of Music.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Berklee College of Music?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Berklee College of Music is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Berklee College of Music is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.